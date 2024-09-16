Law lecturer battled by EC’s position on audit of register

General News of Monday, 16 September 2024

classfmonline.com

Prof. Ernest Kofi Abotsi, Dean of UPSA Law School, has expressed concern over the Electoral Commission's refusal to conduct an audit of the Voters' Register ahead of the December 7, 2024 elections.



Describing the EC’s stance as "baffling and troubling," he emphasized that an audit is necessary to either confirm or refute the National Democratic Congress (NDC) claims of a bloated register.



Prof. Abotsi argued that a fair and neutral body like the EC should prioritize its credibility by addressing such concerns, adding that an audit is the most effective way to resolve these issues.