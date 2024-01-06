Lawyer Gloria Ofori- Boadu assures to maximise NPP votes in Abuakwa South

Politics of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Lawyer Gloria Ofori Boadu, has assured to maximise the votes of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Abuakwa South constituency when voted as parliamentary candidate for the December 7, 2024, Presidential and Parliamentary polls.



Lawyer Gloria Ofori-Boadu brings a legacy of impactful initiatives that could potentially boost NPP votes to unprecedented margins.



She is the founder and president of the Women’s Assistance and Business Association (WABA), a women’s rights activist, trainer, former elected local government representative, and a former banker.



Lawyer Ofori-Boadu has been involved in the provision of Legal Aid Services for Women, Children, and Society, which was a program of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) – Ghana, and was the Executive Director of FIDA-Ghana for four years from March 1999 to June 2003.



She served on the National Governing Council for the African Peer Review Mechanism.



Her commitment to women’s empowerment is evident through accolades such as the Millennium Excellence Award and the prestigious “Officer of the Volta” national award for distinguished public service.



Known for her women empowerment initiatives and development, Lawyer Gloria Ofori Boadu has left a lasting impact on communities such as Atwemamena, Akyem Asafo, Adonkwanta, Adwomoku, Apedwa, Akyem Akooko, and their environs in Abuakwa South.



In the early 2000s, she provided crucial support to these communities by introducing simple machines like corn mill machines, oil palm extraction machines, palm kernel machines, cassava dough machines, among others.



This support played a pivotal role in economic empowerment of women in the constituency enabling them to generate funds to support their families and children’s education.



The WABA Foundation, emerged as a significant source of funding for numerous bright but needy students in these communities, facilitating their secondary and tertiary education.



One distinctive aspect of her community support is its apolitical nature, transcending political affiliations.



Beyond this, she continuously supports the communities seeking job opportunities for the youth in various state institutions.



Many believe that her commitment to vulnerable and rural communities without political bias positions her as a candidate capable of garnering substantial votes for the NPP if elected as the next Parliamentary Candidate for Abuakwa South Constituency.



Gloria Ofori-Boadu is contesting the January 27 parliamentary primaries for the third time with Kingsley Agyemang, Executive Director of Scholarship Secretariat after the incumbent Member of Parliament Samuel Atta Akyea decided not to seek reelection for a third term.



In an interview after her vetting on January 4, 2024, Gloria Ofori-Boadu told the media she is hopeful of winning the primaries this time around.



She believes the delegates have noticed her commitment and resolute to leading the constituency into transfotmative development.