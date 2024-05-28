Lawyer Manuel Sawyerr refurbishes La Bawaleshie Presby Basic 1 School

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Lawyer Manuel Harry Sawyerr, a Harvard graduate and member of the National Petroleum Authority Board, has renovated La Bawaleshie Presby Basic 1 School in Ayawaso West Wuogon.



The renovation included tiling floors, upgrading doors and ventilation, and providing new lighting, curtains, fans, and books.



At the handing-over ceremony, Sawyerr emphasized his belief in education as a development tool. The school authorities expressed their gratitude and appealed for further support.



This act of philanthropy is one of many initiatives by Sawyerr, showcasing his commitment to community development.