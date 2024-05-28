You are here: HomeNews2024 05 28Article 1943267

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

    

Source: Peace FM Online

Lawyer Manuel Sawyerr refurbishes La Bawaleshie Presby Basic 1 School

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This act of philanthropy is one of many initiatives by Lawyer Sawyerr This act of philanthropy is one of many initiatives by Lawyer Sawyerr

Lawyer Manuel Harry Sawyerr, a Harvard graduate and member of the National Petroleum Authority Board, has renovated La Bawaleshie Presby Basic 1 School in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

The renovation included tiling floors, upgrading doors and ventilation, and providing new lighting, curtains, fans, and books.

At the handing-over ceremony, Sawyerr emphasized his belief in education as a development tool. The school authorities expressed their gratitude and appealed for further support.

This act of philanthropy is one of many initiatives by Sawyerr, showcasing his commitment to community development.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment