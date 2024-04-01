Lawyer exposes exorbitant procurement practices at Ghana Cocoa Board

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Beatrice Annan, Lawyer and Economic Policy Analyst, has brought to light concerning details from a procurement document associated with the Ghana Cocoa Board.



The document reveals the acquisition of 15 keyboards at an exorbitant price of GHC4,500.00 each.



Taking to social media platform X, Annan expressed her dismay and criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for what she perceives as a decline in public administration standards. She questioned the necessity of such expensive equipment, particularly in light of the party's previous claims of financial independence.



"The individuals they claimed were financially capable never owned iPads and Magic Keyboards before assuming power? These individuals boasted of their financial resources. The NPP consistently sets new lows in public administration," remarked Beatrice Annan.



This revelation surfaces amidst ongoing controversies surrounding the Cocoa Board, which reported a GH¢2 billion loss in 2021. During a session with Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive of COCOBOD, attributed the losses to various factors, including the decline in international cocoa prices, smuggling, and illegal mining (galamsey).



