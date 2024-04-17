Lawyer urges State to seize assets of convicted former MASLOC CEO

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Agyei Baffour Barfour Awuah, a private legal practitioner, has advised the state prosecution to employ intelligence agencies to confiscate the assets of the incarcerated former MASLOC CEO, Sedinam Tamakloe.



In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Awuah emphasized the importance of freezing Tamakloe's assets as an alternative to imprisonment, given her absence.



He supported the notion of trying her in absentia, noting that the court had given her ample opportunities to appear but to no avail.



Awuah suggested that the state should use all necessary means, including Interpol, to locate her and initiate asset seizure proceedings.



He expressed concerns about the challenges of physically bringing her back to Ghana to serve her sentence and proposed asset seizure through intelligence agencies as a viable solution for justice and fund recovery.