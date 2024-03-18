Lawyers express mixed opinions on Judicial Service's court shift system

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Judicial Service is gearing up to tackle its case backlog with a novel initiative that introduces evening court sessions, as part of the Court Shift System (CSS) spearheaded by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo.



This innovative approach aims to address the mounting caseloads in certain courts by implementing morning and afternoon sessions. Scheduled to commence on March 25, the CSS will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., marking a significant departure from conventional court hours.



Despite its intentions, the CSS has stirred a spectrum of opinions among legal professionals.



According to Graphic Online, four prominent lawyers, Ace Ankomah, Samson Lardy Anyenini, Theophilus Tawiah, and Jerry John Asiedu, shared contrasting views on the initiative.



Ankomah, a Senior Partner at Bentsi-Echill, Letsa, and Ankomah, hailed the move as revolutionary while cautioning against its potential impact on lawyers' already demanding schedules. He emphasized the need for extensive consultations to ensure smooth implementation.



Samson Lardy Anyenini, a journalist and Managing Partner at A-Partners @Law expressed approval for the CSS but stressed the importance of preventing the system from perpetuating unnecessary delays. Anyenini urged for clear timelines for case resolutions, akin to those in presidential election petitions, and advocated for the integration of virtual court proceedings into the legal system for enhanced efficiency.



In contrast, Theophilus Tawiah, Managing Partner at WTS Nobisfields and Law lecturer at UPSA, lauded the CSS as a progressive step forward.



Tawiah proposed expanding the initiative to more courts while advocating for the recruitment of additional judges or part-time adjudicators to sustain its effectiveness. Furthermore, he suggested leveraging e-justice initiatives and automating certain court processes to alleviate pressure on the judicial system.



Jerry John Asiedu, Managing Partner at A-List Attorneys, voiced support for the CSS while emphasizing the importance of safety measures for all stakeholders involved in evening court sessions.



He highlighted concerns regarding power outages (Dumsor) and inadequate lighting around court premises during nighttime proceedings, underscoring the need for reliable infrastructure to ensure the safety and comfort of participants.