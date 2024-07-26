Leader of Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel arrested in Texas

General News of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: BBC

One of the world's most powerful drug lords, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, has been arrested by US federal agents in El Paso, Texas.



Zambada, 76, founded the criminal organisation with Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is currently jailed in the US.



Arrested with Zambada on Thursday was Guzman's son, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, said the US justice department.



In February, Zambada was charged by US prosecutors with a conspiracy to make and distribute fentanyl, a drug more powerful than heroin that has been blamed for the US opioid crisis.