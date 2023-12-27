Leadership crisis at NPP HQ as Frimpong Kodua eyes more power - Report

Politics of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Concerns over the apparent leadership paralysis at the headquarters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) do not appear to settle anytime soon as sources at the headquarters say the General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong is attempting to usurp the power of Chairman Stephen Ntim as he pushes to consolidate his control over the affairs of the party.



Multiple sources at the headquarters say the apparent lack of pushback by the chairman has inadvertently emboldened general secretary Frimpong to make decisions autonomously, without due scrutiny.



According to the sources, the General Secretary’s persistent disregard for directives and advice from the National Chairman is exacerbating existing divisions within the party. The imbalanced power dynamics, according to the concerned staff, have led to a noteworthy shift where the General Secretary, rather than adhering to protocol, summons the National Chairman for meetings or discussions.



The concerned staff at the headquarters of the ruling party say they fear the “assertive” and “divisive” leadership approach adopted by the General Secretary is gradually eroding the authority of the National Chairman, raising concerns among party members about the unity and cohesion of the New Patriotic Party’s leadership.