Leading member of NDC donates pick-up truck, 25 motorbikes to Upper West branch

Politics of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: 3news

Alhaji Hudu Mogtari, a prominent National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, has donated a new pick-up truck and 25 motorbikes to the NDC's Upper West Regional Branch, boosting their operational capacity.



He also contributed GH¢80,000 for fuel and fundraising activities.



The donation, presented through party flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, highlights Mogtari's commitment to the party.



Last year, he donated another pick-up truck to the Wa Central Constituency, aiding their campaign. His consistent support has earned praise from party members, underscoring his dedication and serving as an inspiration for others.