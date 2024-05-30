Leaked audio: Court grants Ofosu-Ampofo adjournment request to open defense

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Kasapa FM Online

The Accra High Court has granted Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo's request for additional time to open his defense due to complications from a minor surgery.



Ofosu-Ampofo, the former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was expected in court on May 30, 2024, but his counsel, Tony Lithur, reported that a long flight had aggravated his leg, making him unable to walk.



The court, with Justice Samuel Asiedu presiding, adjourned the case to June 20, 2024. Ofosu-Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen are on trial for conspiring to harm public officials, with both pleading not guilty.