Lecturers slam Prof. Ababio’s criticism of Free SHS as politically biased and misleading

Politics of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: puretvonline.com

A heated debate has emerged at the University of Ghana following Professor Oteng Ababio's criticism of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



Professor Oteng claimed that 83.2% of Free SHS graduates struggle with basic algebra, suggesting the policy prioritizes quantity over quality.



In response, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato and Professor Edward Benjamin Sabi condemned Ababio's remarks as politically motivated and misleading.



They argued that Free SHS has significantly increased educational access for over 5.7 million students since its inception in 2017, challenging the notion that it compromises quality.



Critics assert that while challenges exist, the policy's benefits far outweigh them.