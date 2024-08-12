You are here: HomeNews2024 08 12Article 1969301

Source: GAF Online

Ledzokuku MP donates to GAFCSC

Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, MP for Ledzokuku Constituency, has donated 40 streetlights to the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) on August 6, 2024.

The donation aims to improve the college's lighting infrastructure, enhancing visibility and security.

During the handover, Hon. Ayiku emphasized his commitment to supporting institutions within his constituency.

Major General Mathew Essien, Commandant of GAFCSC, expressed gratitude for the MP's generosity and ongoing support.

