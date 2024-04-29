Legal action leads to impoundment of vehicles of DCE and Coordinating Director

Regional News of Monday, 29 April 2024

The District Chief Executive and Coordinating Director for the Chereponi district in the North East region faced a setback as a high court in Nalerigu ordered the impoundment of their vehicles.



The court's decision stems from a ruling favoring a contractor who had executed work for the district but remained unpaid by the assembly.



Both officials' vehicles now rest at the Chereponi district police station, as per the court's directive.