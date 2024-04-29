You are here: HomeNews2024 04 29Article 1934426

Regional News of Monday, 29 April 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Legal action leads to impoundment of vehicles of DCE and Coordinating Director

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

One of the impounded vehicles One of the impounded vehicles

The District Chief Executive and Coordinating Director for the Chereponi district in the North East region faced a setback as a high court in Nalerigu ordered the impoundment of their vehicles.

The court's decision stems from a ruling favoring a contractor who had executed work for the district but remained unpaid by the assembly.

Both officials' vehicles now rest at the Chereponi district police station, as per the court's directive.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment