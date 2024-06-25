Legon Lecturers and Professionals for Ken want Ken Agyapong as Bawumia’s running mate

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: happyghana.com

The Legon Lecturers and Professionals for Ken (LLPK) have formally recommended Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the upcoming general elections on the NPP ticket.



After thorough deliberations, LLPK highlighted Agyapong’s nationwide recognition, job creation record, and philanthropic efforts as key factors for their choice.



They believe his entrepreneurial insights can help develop policies to revitalize Ghana’s economy and that his involvement will boost the NPP’s communication strategies.



LLPK envisions Agyapong’s partnership with Bawumia will drive progress and stability, enhancing the NPP's electoral prospects.