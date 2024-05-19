Legon final-year students urged to accept NSS postings

General News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Osei Assibey Antwi, has urged final-year students at the University of Ghana, Legon, to accept their service postings and approach their duties with dedication.



This appeal was made during a pre-service orientation aimed at equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel during their service year.



Addressing the students at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana, Assibey Antwi highlighted the significance of national service as a crucial period for gaining valuable experience and contributing to national development.



He stressed that diligent service personnel often secure job offers before completing their service year, encouraging the students to work hard and give their best effort.



Assibey Antwi also acknowledged the potential challenges that might arise during the registration process and advised the students to provide accurate information to avoid complications.



Despite these challenges, he assured the students that there are substantial opportunities available for university graduates to leverage.



Supporting Assibey Antwi's message, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, encouraged the students to embrace their service year with dedication and treat others with respect and kindness. He emphasized that a commitment to service reflects strength of character and conviction, urging the students to be proactive and avoid indiscipline.



Participants expressed their appreciation for the orientation session and praised the NSS Director for his dedication to their preparation.



In a related event, final-year students from the University of Media, Arts, and Communications—Institute of Journalism also received orientation on their upcoming service responsibilities.