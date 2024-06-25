You are here: HomeNews2024 06 25Article 1953953

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

    

Source: peacefmonline.com

Less than 20 NDC members turn up to ‘massive’ demo against Bawumia in UK

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The low attendance was attributed to the global economic crisis The low attendance was attributed to the global economic crisis

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) UK branch's much-advertised demonstration against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia failed to attract a significant turnout, with fewer than 20 members participating.

The protest aimed to criticize the Akufo-Addo administration's handling of Ghana's economy, with Bawumia leading the Economic Management Team.

Despite efforts to mobilize members from various UK cities, the low attendance was attributed to the global economic crisis.

Some members questioned the basis of the protest, citing the worldwide recession and its impact on both the UK and Ghana, and expressed skepticism about any party's ability to improve the situation amid the ongoing global challenges.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment