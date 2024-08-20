You are here: HomeNews2024 08 20Article 1971926

Source: 3news

‘Let bygones be bygones’ – Peace Council appeals to NDC to sign peace pact

Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih

The National Peace Council has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to reconsider its decision not to sign the 2024 peace pact.

The Council emphasized the importance of political parties working together to eliminate animosity and suspicions that could negatively impact the elections.

Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, speaking on behalf of the Peace Council, appealed for cooperation and trust from the NDC.

The NDC has expressed its reluctance to sign the peace pact unless certain issues are addressed, presenting six conditions that they want to be met before considering the agreement.

