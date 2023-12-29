Let’s be proud and make merry as a people for the 30 years of uninterrupted democracy – Speaker

General News of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt. Honourable Alban Kingsford Bagbin, says Ghanaians, especially those in the diaspora, ought to be proud and grateful to God for giving us 30 years of uninterrupted democracy.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Dr. Ren on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM via telephone in the United Kingdom, he said despite our challenges, we have experienced 30 straight years of uninterrupted democracy.



His remarks formed part of his Christmas and New Year’s message to Ghanaians both home and abroad.



He asked those in the diaspora to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays just like those in Ghana, who, in spite of our economic challenges, are thankful to God.



“Please celebrate as we are doing in Ghana in spite of the challenges we are facing. But we are happy that God has given us 30 good years of uninterrupted, multiparty, and constitutional democracy. I have been leading the celebration all over the country,” he told the host.



He said we are celebrating the 30 years of this feat together with Christmas and the New Year, and the prayer is for a prosperous 2024.



To those in the diaspora, he described their stay abroad as a divine orchestration so they would gather more knowledge, experience, and skills they would share with those back home.



He stated that their stay abroad is not only to send money back home but to also share the experiences they gathered abroad with those back home to help develop the country.



He extended his felicitations to all Ghanaians, saying that in spite of the unprecedented challenges facing the world, we have, through our collective efforts, managed to stay afloat.

He said this is the time for us to celebrate and be thankful to God for the blessings he has showered on us.



In his view, Christmas signifies the birth of Christ, and although December 25 is not his birth date, we have set the day aside to remember his birth.



He added, “This is the season for us to share not just gifts but also ideas and show love not just to our partners but to our neighbours, the underprivileged, the needy, and the poor. We should live in unity.”



He said it was important for us to do this since this world is not our home, we are passing through, and we will one day pass onto eternity, hence the need to live in harmony with each other.