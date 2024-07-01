Let’s be proud of our 30 years of democratic governance – Bono Regional Minister

Politics of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: GNA

Bono Regional Minister Justina Owusu-Banahene has urged Ghanaians to take pride in the country's 30-year democratic journey, marked by peaceful transitions and strong democratic institutions.



She spoke at a mock parliament in Sunyani, emphasizing the need to address poverty, inequality, and unemployment.



The event highlighted the importance of democracy, open dialogue, and inclusive development.



The Minister encouraged collective effort to build a prosperous nation where every citizen can thrive, with strong democratic institutions and respect for the rule of law.