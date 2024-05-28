Let’s begin to turn the noise to poise

Politics of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: inquirernewsroom.com

In West Africa, particularly in Ghana and Nigeria, politicians are criticized for excessive talk rather than taking action to benefit their people.



This trend has led to unresolved critical issues and deficits affecting successive governments.



Despite understanding solutions in theory, political unwillingness and self-interest hinder progress.



The media and civil society are entangled in propaganda, leaving ordinary citizens misinformed.



Key sectors like economy, agriculture, and corruption are overshadowed by futile debates.



The article suggests that political focus should shift from propaganda to revising the outdated Constitution to promote effective governance and development, rather than engaging in unproductive disputes.