Let’s change the governance style, spending over 70% revenue on public sector wages isn’t the best – Abu Sakara

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, leader of the National Interests Movement has advocated for a change in Ghana's governance style to drive economic growth.



He emphasized on the need for investments in infrastructure, production, and manufacturing, rather than spending over 70% of funds on public sector wages.



He also criticized the large size of the government. Similarly, Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, promises all-inclusive governance through a new Second Chamber of Parliament, representing various stakeholders, and abolishing the Council of State.



This, they believe, will bring economic transformation and national unity.