You are here: HomeNews2024 06 25Article 1954223

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

Let’s change the governance style, spending over 70% revenue on public sector wages isn’t the best – Abu Sakara

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, leader of the National Interests Movement has advocated for a change in Ghana's governance style to drive economic growth.

He emphasized on the need for investments in infrastructure, production, and manufacturing, rather than spending over 70% of funds on public sector wages.

He also criticized the large size of the government. Similarly, Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, promises all-inclusive governance through a new Second Chamber of Parliament, representing various stakeholders, and abolishing the Council of State.

This, they believe, will bring economic transformation and national unity.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment