‘Let’s face 2024 with optimism’ – Bawumia to Ghanaians

Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged all Ghanaians to remain positive and hope for the best in the year 2023.



According to him, the government is committed to improving the living conditions and standards of all Ghanaians.



The vice president while delivering his new year message on Monday, January 1, 2024 asked Ghanaians to introspect, dig deep and renew their spirit of patriotism to make the country better.



“I am excited and extremely confident about 2024, to be successful together, we must all dig deep and renew our spirit of patriotism,” the Vice President said.



He added, “We must begin this new year with hope, optimism for what we think we will become, let us be proud of our heritage and work together to lift our dear country to a new height in this election year, we shall be laying another layer on top of our landmark of 30-years of democracy.”



Touching on the upcoming 2024 general elections, the Vice President mentioned he is confident Ghana would once more prove why it is the beacon of democracy in Africa.



“I have absolutely no doubt that we shall once again prove to ourselves and the rest of the world that Ghana has indeed come of age, beloved Ghanaians, must reaffirm our government’s commitment to making life better for all our citizens,” Bawumia added.



In December 7, 2024, Dr Bawumia would be competing against the likes of John Dramani Mahama, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and many others that may run for the presidency.



