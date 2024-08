Politics of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Ghanaians not to revert to a leader who fulfilled only 28% of his promises during his presidency.



He emphasized the need for fresh leadership with innovative ideas and bold solutions for Ghana's future.



Dr. Bawumia shared these sentiments in a Facebook post following his tour of the Eastern region, highlighting his vision for the country's progress.