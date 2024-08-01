You are here: HomeNews2024 08 01Article 1965686

Let’s work hard to realize Chairman Geokad’s wish for electoral success in 2024—NAPO

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on party members to fulfill the late Nhyiaeso Constituency Chairman's wish by working diligently to ensure Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes President.

In a heartfelt social media tribute, Prempeh, known as NAPO, expressed deep sadness over Chairman George Kofi Adjei's passing on July 31, 2024, at the University of Ghana Medical Center after a short illness.

He urged the party to honor Adjei's memory by striving for a decisive victory in the upcoming December elections.

