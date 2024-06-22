Lightning strikes woman to death

Regional News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Elizabeth Akubilla, a 30-year-old woman, has been struck and killed by lightning near Akwasiso pit on the concession of Asanko Mines in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.



She had gone with friends to collect gold-bearing stones when the incident occurred during a heavy rainstorm.



Police found her body with burns on her neck and upper stomach.



It was taken to St. Martins Catholic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead and her body was placed in the morgue for autopsy.