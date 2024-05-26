You are here: HomeNews2024 05 26Article 1942388

Source: YEN News

Lil Win attends movie premiere hours after surviving near-fatal accident

Lil Win with bandage after new fatal accident

Kumawood actor Lil Win has stunned fans by attending the premiere of his movie "A Country Called Ghana" in Kumasi on May 25, 2024, just hours after surviving a near-fatal car accident.

The accident occurred at Amakom in Kumasi, leaving many worried about his well-being.

Despite being rushed to the emergency ward of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Lil Win made a dramatic appearance at the premiere, which moved many and led to an outpouring of gratitude and concern for his health.

