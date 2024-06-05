Lil win refutes family’s neglect claims following tragic accident

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: radiogoldlive.com

Lil Win has responded to accusations of neglect from the family of the late 3-year-old Richmond Tawiah Ampomah, stating that their claims are unjustified.



He clarified that his team prioritized attending to injured crew members after their accident, where the young boy tragically lost his life.



Lil Win expressed deep sadness over the incident and mentioned that he and other injured members are currently undergoing medical treatment.