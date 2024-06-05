You are here: HomeNews2024 06 05Article 1946471

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

    

Source: radiogoldlive.com

Lil win refutes family’s neglect claims following tragic accident

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Lil Win with bandage after new fatal accident Lil Win with bandage after new fatal accident

Lil Win has responded to accusations of neglect from the family of the late 3-year-old Richmond Tawiah Ampomah, stating that their claims are unjustified.

He clarified that his team prioritized attending to injured crew members after their accident, where the young boy tragically lost his life.

Lil Win expressed deep sadness over the incident and mentioned that he and other injured members are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment