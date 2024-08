General News of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Former AIDS Ambassador and actress Joyce Dzidzor Mensah criticized bloggers for focusing on negative news about celebrities.



In an interview, she expressed frustration over how bloggers have tarnished her image with trivial issues and sensationalism, while ignoring her positive achievements and contributions to the arts.



She urged for a shift towards supporting new talents and promoting constructive stories.