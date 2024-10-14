List of 2024 UPSA Graduating Class -PhD Marketing

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: upsa





DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY IN MARKETING



DANKWA, Dan Duku

Effect of Religiosity on Attitudes and Purchase Intention: The Moderating Role of Perceived Value

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Nathan Austin



EKREMET, Kwabena

Exploring the Effect of Individual Motivational Drivers on Consumers’ Online Brand-Related Activities and the Consequent Brand Outcomes

Principal Supervisor: Dr. Bruno Schivinski



ERSKINE-SACKEY, Nancy Maame

The Influence of Digital Touchpoints on Customer Citizenship Behaviour in the Health Insurance Sector: The Mediating Role of Customer Experience

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Henry Boateng



INKUMSAH, Winston Asiedu

Developing the Dimensions of Public Education Sector Brand Equity and its Interrelationship with Trust, Loyalty and Empathy: Evidence from the Ghanaian Setting

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Bedman Narteh



INUSAH, Abdul-razak Rafico

The Determinants of Green Purchase Behaviour: The Mediating Roles of Green Knowledge, Green Government Policy and Green Customer Value

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Alexander Preko



KESSE, Appiah Asare

Frontline Employee Behavior and Brand Loyalty: A Moderated–Mediated Model

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Nathan Austin



NIMSAAH, Wilson Kwaku

Online Retailing: Ethical Marketing Practices and Online Purchase Intentions: Mediating Role of Customer Trust

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Alexander Preko, Principal



OPOKU, Razak Kojo

Political Branding Strategy and its Impact on Voters’ Decisions in Ghana

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Henry Boateng



SEDALO, Genevieve

Mobile Payment Adoption among Micro Small Medium Enterprises in Ghana: A Digital Marketing Perspective

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Henry Boateng



SETSOAFIA-TUKPEYI, Godwin

Customer Value Co-Creation and Customer Well-Being in Ghana’s Private Health Insurance Sector: The Moderating Role of Insurance Premium

Principal Supervisor: Prof. Ibrahim Mohammed