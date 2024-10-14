List of 2024 UPSA Graduating Class -PhD Marketing

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024
Source: upsa
DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY IN MARKETING
DANKWA, Dan Duku
Effect of Religiosity on Attitudes and Purchase Intention: The Moderating Role of Perceived Value
Principal Supervisor: Prof. Nathan Austin
EKREMET, Kwabena
Exploring the Effect of Individual Motivational Drivers on Consumers’ Online Brand-Related Activities and the Consequent Brand Outcomes
Principal Supervisor: Dr. Bruno Schivinski
ERSKINE-SACKEY, Nancy Maame
The Influence of Digital Touchpoints on Customer Citizenship Behaviour in the Health Insurance Sector: The Mediating Role of Customer Experience
Principal Supervisor: Prof. Henry Boateng
INKUMSAH, Winston Asiedu
Developing the Dimensions of Public Education Sector Brand Equity and its Interrelationship with Trust, Loyalty and Empathy: Evidence from the Ghanaian Setting
Principal Supervisor: Prof. Bedman Narteh
INUSAH, Abdul-razak Rafico
The Determinants of Green Purchase Behaviour: The Mediating Roles of Green Knowledge, Green Government Policy and Green Customer Value
Principal Supervisor: Prof. Alexander Preko
KESSE, Appiah Asare
Frontline Employee Behavior and Brand Loyalty: A Moderated–Mediated Model
Principal Supervisor: Prof. Nathan Austin
NIMSAAH, Wilson Kwaku
Online Retailing: Ethical Marketing Practices and Online Purchase Intentions: Mediating Role of Customer Trust
Principal Supervisor: Prof. Alexander Preko, Principal
OPOKU, Razak Kojo
Political Branding Strategy and its Impact on Voters’ Decisions in Ghana
Principal Supervisor: Prof. Henry Boateng
SEDALO, Genevieve
Mobile Payment Adoption among Micro Small Medium Enterprises in Ghana: A Digital Marketing Perspective
Principal Supervisor: Prof. Henry Boateng
SETSOAFIA-TUKPEYI, Godwin
Customer Value Co-Creation and Customer Well-Being in Ghana’s Private Health Insurance Sector: The Moderating Role of Insurance Premium
Principal Supervisor: Prof. Ibrahim Mohammed