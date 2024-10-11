List of Accra schools qualified for NSMQ 2024 National Championship prelims

General News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Geshub







The upcoming NSMQ 2024 promises to be an exciting event, as schools from all over Ghana are eager to showcase their knowledge in science and mathematics.



The Greater Accra Region, known for its high-performing schools, is preparing to field a strong team for this year's competition.



With the championship becoming increasingly competitive, there is mounting pressure to see if the prestigious NSMQ trophy will remain in the Greater Accra Region, its previous stronghold.



Below is the full list of qualified schools from Greater Accra for the NSMQ 2024 National Championship preliminaries.