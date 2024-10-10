List of all thirty-seven (37) new subjects taught in Senior High Schools in Ghana

General News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live





The SHS curriculum in Ghana has been broadened to provide students with a well-rounded and varied education.



This effort seeks to ensure that students are equipped with the necessary knowledge and abilities to succeed in a world that is constantly evolving.



The curriculum encompasses fundamental subjects, a diverse selection of elective courses, and a



Read full articlevariety of activities that enhance the learning process.



New Elective Subjects



To keep pace with technological advancements and emerging fields, new elective subjects have been introduced:



Engineering Science + Robotics

Biomedical Science

Aviation & Aerospace Engineering

Robotics

Manufacturing Engineering





Core Subjects

Every student in Ghanaian SHS is required to study the following core subjects:



English Language

Additional Mathematics

Mathematics

General Science

Social Studies

Art & Design Foundation

Agricultural Science



Elective Subjects



In addition to the core subjects, students can choose from an array of elective subjects to tailor their education to their interests and career aspirations. The elective subjects include:



Biology

Chemistry

Physics

Computing

Agriculture

Physical Education & Health

Home Economics

History

Economics

Geography

Government

Art and Design Studio

Performing Arts

Applied Technology

Business

Religious Studies

Literature in English

ICT (Information and Communication Technology)

Ghanaian Languages

French

Arabic

Spanish