General News of Thursday, 10 October 2024
2024-10-10
List of all thirty-seven (37) new subjects taught in Senior High Schools in Ghana
The SHS curriculum in Ghana has been broadened to provide students with a well-rounded and varied education.
This effort seeks to ensure that students are equipped with the necessary knowledge and abilities to succeed in a world that is constantly evolving.
The curriculum encompasses fundamental subjects, a diverse selection of elective courses, and a
variety of activities that enhance the learning process.
New Elective Subjects
To keep pace with technological advancements and emerging fields, new elective subjects have been introduced:
Engineering Science + Robotics
Biomedical Science
Aviation & Aerospace Engineering
Robotics
Manufacturing Engineering
Core Subjects
Every student in Ghanaian SHS is required to study the following core subjects:
English Language
Additional Mathematics
Mathematics
General Science
Social Studies
Art & Design Foundation
Agricultural Science
Elective Subjects
In addition to the core subjects, students can choose from an array of elective subjects to tailor their education to their interests and career aspirations. The elective subjects include:
Biology
Chemistry
Physics
Computing
Agriculture
Physical Education & Health
Home Economics
History
Economics
Geography
Government
Art and Design Studio
Performing Arts
Applied Technology
Business
Religious Studies
Literature in English
ICT (Information and Communication Technology)
Ghanaian Languages
French
Arabic
Spanish