List of top twenty(20) Senior High Schools in Ghana

General News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Geshub





The performance of Senior High Schools (SHS) in Ghana remains a crucial concern for both students and parents, particularly due to the significant role played by the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in university admissions.



Recently, Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), published a comprehensive ranking of the top 20 public SHS based on their average pass rates in WASSCE from 2017 to 2023. This ranking highlights schools that have consistently achieved success over the years, producing students with impressive A1-C6 pass rates.



The top 20 public SHS based on their average WASSCE pass rate is as follows:



1. St. James Seminary Senior High School – 98.78%



St. James Seminary has cemented its position as the leading school in this ranking with an outstanding average pass rate of 98.78%. Renowned for its rigorous discipline and academic excellence, the seminary has continuously delivered exceptional results in the WASSCE, particularly in science and arts subjects.