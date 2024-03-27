Locked-up Investment Holders Forum to protest Bank of Ghana's handling of investments

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Locked-up Investment Holders Forum has announced plans for a protest scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, 2024, aimed at urging the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to address the issue of trapped investments in financial entities regulated by the central bank.



Dr. Adu A. Antwi, the convener of the forum, disclosed in a statement that participants would assemble at NDK's premises at 9 am before marching to the BoG to present their petition to Governor Dr. Ernest Addison.



"Locked-up Investment Holders Forum, a forum which seeks the release of locked-up investments in licensed financial institutions to investors, will hold a Public Protest tomorrow Wednesday, 27th March 2024 to further press home the Forum’s demand on Bank of Ghana for the resolution of investments locked-up in financial institutions licensed and regulated by the Bank of Ghana," the statement read.



"Members will converge at the premises of NDK at 9 am and march to the Bank of Ghana to have a meeting with the Governor on their Petition, and then to the Ministry of Finance to have a meeting with the Minister on the Petition," it added.