Long delay in posting nurses deteriorates their skills – Rev. Awuku Gyampo

Health News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Rev. Dr. Ransford Awuku-Gyampo, CEO of the Rans-Elliot School of Nursing, has raised concerns about the prolonged delays in posting newly trained nurses in Ghana, warning that these delays undermine their professional skills.



Many nurses face a wait of three to four years before being posted due to a lack of financial clearance.



Dr. Awuku-Gyampo emphasized that this inactivity leads to a deterioration of practical skills, negatively impacting healthcare quality.



He also highlighted the financial and emotional toll on graduates, urging for timely postings to preserve their skills and commitment to the profession.