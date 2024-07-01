You are here: HomeNews2024 07 01Article 1955942

Source: happyghana.com

Lordina Mahama Donates 120 sewing machines and 100 hair dryers to women in Nkoranza North

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama, through the Lordina Foundation, has donated 120 sewing machines and 100 hair dryers to dressmakers and hairdressers in Nkoranza, Bono East Region.

The donation aims to empower women artisans by providing them with essential equipment to enhance their work efficiency and alleviate financial challenges.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mrs. Lordina Mahama urged them to uphold dedication, commitment, and high standards of customer service.

She also highlighted the NDC’s proposed Apprenticeship Program and the National Women Development Bank, initiatives aimed at supporting traders, artisans, and small-scale enterprises to foster women's empowerment and economic growth.

