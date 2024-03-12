Lordina Mahama supports Jema SHS football team with gear and funds

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama has shown support for Jema Senior High School in the Bono East Region with a donation of five sets of jerseys, footballs, and ten thousand Ghana Cedis to bolster the school’s football team.



The contribution, made in response to a request from the school, underscores Mrs. Mahama's commitment to sports development and fostering student participation in diverse athletic endeavors.



Representing Mrs. Mahama, Felicia Adjei, the Kintampo South parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress, presented the items and cash, emphasizing the former First Lady's ongoing efforts to uplift her alma mater and its community.



This gesture follows Mrs. Mahama's earlier initiative in January, where she facilitated the installation of a new pump for the local water system through the Lordina Foundation, ensuring access to clean water for Jema SHS and its environs.