Lordina Supports NDC campaign in Ketu North with donation of medical equipment to Afife Health Centre

Health News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: GNA

Mrs. Lordina Mahama, wife of NDC candidate John Mahama, campaigned in Ketu North, Volta Region, seeking support for her husband and parliamentary hopeful Edem Agbana.



She met with chiefs, queen mothers, and community leaders, stressing Mahama’s commitment to development in the region.



Highlighting initiatives for women and youth, she pledged accessible funding for small businesses under a future Mahama administration.



Additionally, she donated medical equipment to the Afife Health Centre, addressing critical needs and enhancing healthcare services.