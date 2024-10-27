You are here: HomeNews2024 10 27Article 1998971

Health News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

    

Source: GNA

Lordina Supports NDC campaign in Ketu North with donation of medical equipment to Afife Health Centre

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Lordina pledged accessible funding for small businesses Lordina pledged accessible funding for small businesses

Mrs. Lordina Mahama, wife of NDC candidate John Mahama, campaigned in Ketu North, Volta Region, seeking support for her husband and parliamentary hopeful Edem Agbana.

She met with chiefs, queen mothers, and community leaders, stressing Mahama’s commitment to development in the region.

Highlighting initiatives for women and youth, she pledged accessible funding for small businesses under a future Mahama administration.

Additionally, she donated medical equipment to the Afife Health Centre, addressing critical needs and enhancing healthcare services.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment