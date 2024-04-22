Lotto agent wanted for sodomizing 13-year-old boy at Mbofra Akyimim

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.kasapafmonline.com

A man believed to be in his 40s is wanted by the Chiefs and Police for allegedly sodomizing a 13-year-old boy at Mbofra Akyinim a suburb of Elmina in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Municipality of the Central Region.



The suspect, a popular lotto agent is said to have sodomized the victim when he called him to send him.



He warned the victim not to tell anyone else he will die.



Out of fear, the victim did not tell anyone, until he fell sick before it was revealed by doctors that he has been sodomized.



Guardians of the victim after seeing a change of his stool and talking, asked him after which it was revealed that he has been sodomized by one Kofi Sekyimo anytime he calls him to send him.



He was then taken to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where it was confirmed that he has been sodomized.



The suspect after hearing the news took to his heel and he is no where to be found.



Meanwhile, the Chief of Mbofra Akyinim, Nana Kwamena Eku V has summoned the guardians of the victim to the Chief’s palace after they attempted to cover the incident.



The caretaker of the victim after the hospital report confirmed sodomy, quickly sent the victim to his parents at Kormantse in the Mfantseman Municipality.



They refused to appear before the Chief and elders after they were summoned.



They have been given one week ultimatum to provide the victim for the necessary prosecution.