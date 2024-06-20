Louisiana orders every classroom to display Ten Commandments

General News of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: BBC

Louisiana has become the first US state to require the display of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom, from elementary to university level.



The law, signed by Governor Jeff Landry, mandates a poster with the commandments in large font, alongside a context statement highlighting their historical significance in American education.



Civil rights groups are expected to challenge the law, citing the separation of church and state enshrined in the US Constitution.



Similar laws have been proposed in other Republican-led states, despite previous legal battles and a 1980 Supreme Court ruling that such displays are "plainly religious in nature".