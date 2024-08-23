Love and Lies: Steel bender acquitted in Ghana Immigration Service fraud case

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: GNA

A steel bender, Wilberforce Mensah, was acquitted in an Adentan Circuit Court after being accused of defrauding two women, who were his romantic partners, by promising them jobs with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in exchange for cash.



Despite their claims, the court found no concrete evidence against Mensah, concluding that his deceitful promises during the relationships were not enough to convict him.



One of the women, devastated by the ruling, wept in court, unable to recover the money she had given him.