Low Patronage at pubs an indication of Government’s failure – UG Professor

Politics of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Political Marketing expert Dr. Kobby Amoah has criticized the government, citing declining patronage at local pubs and eateries as an economic indicator of failure.



He noted that Jessie’s pub in Adenta, once bustling with patrons from Friday to Sunday in 2013, now struggles to attract even 20 people daily.



Dr. Amoah argued that this drop reflects broader economic struggles under the current government. In a social media post, he highlighted this trend as evidence of a "failed government," contrasting current conditions with the pub's past popularity.