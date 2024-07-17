Loyal, truthful Bawumia won’t disappoint you – Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians

Politics of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, highlighting his integrity and leadership skills.



Akufo-Addo emphasized Bawumia's loyalty and honesty, noting their 16 years of collaboration both in opposition and in government.



He urged Ghanaians to support Bawumia in the December 7, 2024 elections, confident that Bawumia will lead Ghana to prosperity.



During his tour of the Ashanti Region, the President also praised Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP's vice-presidential candidate, as a strong running mate, forming a formidable team with Bawumia for the upcoming elections.