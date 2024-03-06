Lydia Alhassan attributes Accra's filth to attitudinal issues of Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, has identified reckless and unconcerned behaviour of Ghanaians as the root cause of the filth in Accra.



In response to questions about the progress of the president's initiative to transform Accra into the cleanest city and her plans to further this initiative, Alhassan emphasised that the unsanitary conditions in the capital are primarily a result of attitude.



"I will say that it is not really about the president; it is about us, it is about Ghanaians, our attitude towards cleaning Accra. Provisions have been made, all the infrastructure and investments have been provided, and what we have is attitudinal," she stated.



Speaking before the Appointments Committee on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, she highlighted the need for individuals to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in their environment and workplaces.



Alhassan urged collective efforts to achieve the targets set by the president, emphasising that it is a shared responsibility for all Ghanaians.