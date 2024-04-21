Lydia Alhassan provides free transport for University of Ghana students heading home

Politics of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, demonstrated her commitment to community support by providing free buses for University of Ghana (Legon) students traveling to various destinations for the break.



The beneficiaries included students heading to Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, and Tamale. Ms. Alhassan personally oversaw the initiative, being present at the school campus to bid the students farewell.



Taking to Facebook to announce the gesture, Ms. Alhassan emphasized the importance of supporting the community and making a positive impact together. Her actions were aimed at easing the travel burden on students and ensuring they reach their destinations safely and comfortably.



The initiative was part of her ongoing efforts to serve her constituents and contribute positively to their welfare.



This initiative comes in the context of Ms. Alhassan's broader commitment to public service and community development.



As the Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, she has been actively involved in various initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people in her constituency and beyond. Her efforts have been particularly focused on addressing sanitation challenges and ensuring access to clean water for all.



Ms. Alhassan's actions also reflect her political ambitions, as she prepares to contest the upcoming elections and retain her seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



She is expected to face strong competition, including from National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, John Dumelo.



Despite the challenges, Ms. Alhassan remains confident in her ability to secure victory and continue serving her constituents with dedication and integrity.