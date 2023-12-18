MASLOC CEO named among 100 most influential Ghanaians

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

In a ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), was bestowed with the prestigious honor of being named among the "100 Most Influential People" in recognition of her exceptional leadership and impact in the country by the Business Executive Group.



The award ceremony seeks to identify and publicly recognize 100 personalities in Ghana whose personal and professional conduct along with accomplishments in their respective positions of authority have enabled them to exercise the most influence on the cultural, socio-economic, and political fortunes of Ghana.



In a welcome address delivered by renowned labour consultant Mr. Austin Gamey on behalf of the CEO and President of the Business Executive Group, Paulette Kporo entreated nominees that the ceremony was to celebrate their hard work, dedication, and talent over the past year which has seen their involvement in incredible activities that influenced individuals in diverse ways.



Mr. Gamey added that the opportunity to be recognized as a person of influence for the award scheme is the ability to act in ways that transform and shape the opinions and lives of people to act in a positive way.



In addition, he admonished the award receipts to remember that success is not measured solely by the accolades but by the impact we make on the lives of others, he advised.



Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah in her acceptance speech, expressed her gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the collective effort of the MASLOC team in achieving impactful results that has become a testament to their dedication, resilience and hard work that are making a difference in the lives of many.” she added.



The recognition of Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah as person of the most influence for the year 2023 along with many others on the night further gives’ credence to her transformative leadership at MASLOC, where she has spearheaded initiatives that have significantly impacted individual lives, small businesses, and entrepreneurs across the country through accessible financial solutions.



As an individual, her commitment to economic empowerment, strategic vision, and dedication to fostering positive change were highlighted as key factors in earning her a spot among the elite 100 most influential people for the year.



As the CEO of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah continues to inspire and lead, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of microfinance and small loans in sector in Ghana.



Her inclusion among the "100 Most Influential People" is not only a personal achievement but a recognition of MASLOC's significant contributions to the socio-economic growth of the Nation.



The event, which was attended by traditional leaders, diplomats, distinguished guests, industry leaders, and luminaries from various sectors, celebrated the outstanding achievements of individuals who have made significant contributions to the society using their influence.



