MFWA files RTI application for access to KPMG audit report on GRA-SML deal

General News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has formally requested the full KPMG audit report on the revenue agreement between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) through a Right to Information (RTI) application submitted to the Presidency.



KPMG, the auditing firm commissioned by President Akufo-Addo, has completed and presented its findings on the GRA-SML contract, highlighting revenue figures and operational aspects.



MFWA's RTI application seeks transparency and access to the comprehensive KPMG Audit Report, aiming to ensure accountability and public disclosure regarding the GRA-SML contract.



“Yesterday, we submitted a formal RTI Request to the Office of the President for a copy of the full KPMG Audit Report. We hope that the President will respect the law and release the report to us,” Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of MFWA he stated in a social media post.