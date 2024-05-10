MFWA urges Akufo-Addo to uphold RTI law

Politics of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not only to highlight his government's accomplishment in passing the Right to Information (RTI) law but also to adhere to its principles.



This plea follows the presidency's refusal to disclose the full KPMG report on the GRA-SML contract to Ghanaians, a request further made by the MFWA under the RTI Act.



The MFWA invoked section 18 of the RTI Act on April 24, 2024, requesting a copy of the comprehensive KPMG Audit Report commissioned by the President on the GRA-SML contract.



However, the Presidency's response cited section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the RTI Act, declining the request on the grounds that the information is exempt from disclosure, as it contains opinions, advice, deliberations, and recommendations meant for the President or Vice President.



According to the Executive office, the full KPMG Audit Report is crucial to the President's deliberative process and, therefore, qualifies as exempt information under the RTI Act.



In an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Braimah, speaking on behalf of the MFWA, questioned the purpose of passing the RTI law if the government is unwilling to comply with it.



He emphasized that passing the law is not enough; compliance is essential.



He stated, "It is not just about the passage of the law; it is about the effect of the law. It is about compliance with the law."



Mr. Braimah pointed out the inconsistency in touting transparency and accountability while failing to adhere to the legislation designed to promote these principles.