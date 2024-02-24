MIIF CEO reveals plan to establish Ghana as electric vehicle and battery production hub

General News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, Chief Executive of the Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF), has disclosed a strategic initiative aimed at positioning Ghana as a prominent hub for electric vehicles (EVs) and battery production in sub-Saharan Africa.



Leveraging the Ghana Automobile Development policy, Koranteng outlined a comprehensive vision for long-term development, aligning with a recent World Bank report advocating widespread EV adoption.



During discussions with journalists on the sidelines of MIIF's appearance at the Public Accounts Committee sitting at Parliament House, Koranteng emphasised the organisation's commitment to utilising the automobile policy in conjunction with lithium exploration in Ghana's Central Region.



The objective is to propel Ghana into a leading role for critical minerals and solar batteries in the sub-Saharan region.



"MIIF is thinking long term; we are looking at how we can leverage Ghana's Automobile Development policy to support the automobile sector in developing EVs, serving the entire sub-Saharan region. We are looking at making Ghana the hub for solar batteries and other batteries, a center where critical minerals could be studied—a full 360," stated Koranteng.



Underlining the significance of lithium and graphite, he highlighted their potential, along with iron ore and manganese, to establish Ghana as a regional battery hub.



Stressing the strategic importance of lithium, he noted, "This is something that Ghana should invest in; lithium is of security and strategic importance, is the mineral of the future, and is a very important critical mineral."



Koranteng emphasised that the combination of lithium, graphite, iron ore, and manganese positions Ghana favorably to become the battery hub for sub-Saharan Africa. He underscored the global shift toward decarbonisation and the crucial role minerals like lithium play in achieving this agenda.



Additionally, he revealed MIIF's exploration for investment opportunities in the graphite sector following the discovery of graphite in Northern Ghana. Plans for graphite investment are underway, with detailed reports expected in the second quarter, further solidifying Ghana's role in the burgeoning battery industry.