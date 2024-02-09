MISE Foundation encourages creative thinking through problem-solving clubs in schools

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Joel Dogoe, the Executive Director of the Mathematics Inspired Science and Engineering (MISE) Foundation, has emphasized the importance of problem-solving activities for students to enhance their creative thinking skills.



Speaking at the inauguration of the MISE Problem-Solving Club at Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) in Legon, Accra, Dogoe highlighted how engaging in problem-solving fosters communication, cooperation, and listening skills among students.



The MISE Foundation, an academic enrichment program catering to students displaying exceptional talent and enthusiasm for Mathematics, aims to create a platform where solutions and passion converge.



Dogoe underscored the fundamental role of Mathematics in innovation in Science, Engineering, and Computer Science, emphasizing the need for high-quality mathematics education for high-achieving students in Africa.



The Problem-Solving Club, part of MISE's initiatives, seeks to develop an early problem-solving identity in students and build a deep mathematical pathway for those with high interest and motivation.



Dogoe acknowledged the outstanding achievements of PRESEC-Legon in Science and Mathematics and urged parents, guardians, and teachers to encourage students to participate in MISE programs.



Prince Sackey Agortey, the Assistant Headmaster of Administration at PRESEC-Legon, highlighted the significance of problem-solving in bringing out students' originality.



He encouraged students not to give up on their ideas, emphasizing that their creative thinking capabilities would be developed, transformed, and polished through such initiatives.



Master Ethan Nartey, Co-Founder and President, provided insight into the MISE club at PRESEC-Legon, mentioning that it currently has about 70 members passionate about Mathematics and Science.



To qualify for membership, students must demonstrate problem-solving skills and a GH¢10 registration fee. Vice President Jayden Akpalu urged colleagues to nurture the club with dedication and enthusiasm for its continued success.