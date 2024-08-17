You are here: HomeNews2024 08 17Article 1970966

Health News of Saturday, 17 August 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

MOH activates emergency response plan to combat MPOX disease

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana reported 120 Mpox cases in 2022 and 8 cases in 2023 Ghana reported 120 Mpox cases in 2022 and 8 cases in 2023

The Ministry of Health in Ghana has activated an emergency response plan to address the spreading Mpox virus, following a recent alert from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The virus, which has been rapidly spreading in parts of Africa, prompted the Ministry to enhance surveillance at airports and borders.

The Ghana Health Agency has urged individuals to report symptoms for early detection and treatment.

Ghana reported 120 Mpox cases in 2022 and 8 cases in 2023, but no cases have been recorded in 2024 so far.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment